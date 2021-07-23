OnePlus keen on selling 2.5 cr Nord 5G units by 2023 end

Buoyed by the strong buzz around its newly-launched 'made in India' Nord 5G, leading smartphone brand OnePlus said on Friday that by the end of 2023, the accumulated sales volume of the Nord 5G product line will reach 2.5 crore units.

Navnit Nakra, Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of India Sales, OnePlus India, told IANS that the company is committed to the Indian market and over the last two years, it has worked to strengthen manufacturing capabilities in the country.

"Not only are our flagship devices manufactured in India, but also our mid-premium smartphones -- Nord product line (OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 5G) and OnePlus TVs are being manufactured in India for the domestic market," Nakra said.

"India is a key market for OnePlus and we are consistently working towards strengthening our presence in this region, creating products that cater to the needs of our Indian consumers," he added.