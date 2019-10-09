One who levelled serious charges v/s CBDT boss promoted

New Delhi: Days after her tiff with the CBDT chief made headlines, it has now emerged that the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Alka Tyagi has been promoted to a higher rank and posted at the tax department's training academy in Nagpur.

As per the official order, Tyagi would now hold the charge of Principal DGIT (Training) at the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT).

The senior women officer had alleged that her boss and also chief of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) P.C. Mody had stalled her posting allegedly using a previously disposed of vigilance case as a "weapon of blackmail." A section of media reported this, creating ripples in the tax department.

An order from CBDT dated October 3 said that Tyagi has been promoted to the grade of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Pr CCIT) consequent upon approval of the competent authority.

Tyagi, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Unit 2) in Mumbai, is learnt to have complained against Mody and written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.