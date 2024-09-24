One Tax Here, Another One There: Taxpayer Bemoans Ordeal Of Private Employees In India

Canva

The taxation debate has continued to persist in the vestibules of discourse for the past few months, particularly since the Union Budget in July. Many have underscored the perils of being a private employee who belongs to the country's aspirational middle class.

An old post from one taxpayer throws light on the orientation of a private employee in the existing system, with the tax regime.

The post highlighted the number of avenues through which an ordinary private sector employee can lose their hard-earned resources.

Taxing From The Start

In this post titled 'Life of Private Company employees in India', the user first touches upon the foundation of it all, the taxes on salary. According to the indignant user, a private employee has to pay 30 per cent tax plus surcharges on their salary. Further delving into other avenues of accruing fiscal resources, the user pointed out that one also has to shell-out tax on Provident Fund interest. Post that, we come to taxes on Fixed Deposit interest.

Taxing Additional Income Avenues

The user touched upon taxes paid on investments in the equity markets. Then we come to Pay Securities Transaction Tax or STT, on one's attempt to create wealth.

Taxing Abodes

From wealth generation, we move to something more basic, 'the makkan' or shelter. According to the user, one has to pay registration and Stamp duty tax to buy your basic need of shelter, while finding an abode to rest your head after a day's work.

Tax Daily Essentials

The post came to the 28 per cent tax as GST on the majority of 'nice' items, that one has to pay. Although not under the GST regime, the user also spoke of the taxes levied on petrol and diesel. Once you fill your vehicle with that fuel and get on the road, one has to deal with road tax and toll tax to travel.

Insurance and Medicare

At the time of an emergency, one once again has to deal with taxes. On has to pay taxes pay tax even to secure your family with insurance and Medicare.

The user ends the post on a grim note by adding, "In the time of recession, Do Suicide if you lose your Job..!! These much tax amount will be needed to give "assured" and "well-deserved".

"(Copied these words from PM's X post) Pension to Government employees post their retirement because only Government servents are going to face old age challenges after having secured and well paying job till 60 years."