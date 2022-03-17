One Moto India partners with Reliance General Insurance; to enable easy insurance service to its customers

One Moto India, the British brand of premium 2-Wheeler EV in India, has announced its partnership with Reliance General Insurance. Following the partnership, Reliance General Insurance will exclusively provide motor insurance to all One Moto India customers, it said in a press statement.

Aditya Reddy, VP, Marketing & Sales, One Moto India affirmed that “We are strengthening the services and product portfolio from all the facets. We already announced the new manufacturing plant and investment plans in the pipeline.”

Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance, said, “The electric 2-wheelers penetration in India is expected to rise from 2 percent in FY21 to 10-15 percent by FY26. With such projections and growing demand, we see a great scope for us to be an enabler in the space.”

The brand targets manufacturing at least 40,000 units in the first phase of the plant launch itself. It will also work to create the charging and battery swapping infrastructure aligned with the Indian government vision to achieve the EV Transformation in the country, it added.

