One 97 Communications Revenue Grows By 39% YoY To ₹2,342 Cr In Q1FY24 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

One 97 Communications Limited (PAYTM) on Friday announced the Financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Key Financial Highlights:

Paytm reported revenue of ₹2,342 Cr, a growth of 39% YoY.

Contribution profit up 80% YoY to ₹1,304 Cr (margin of 56%, expansion of 12 percent point YoY).

EBITDA before ESOP up ₹359 Cr YoY to ₹84 Cr (margin of 4%, up 20 percent point YoY); Q4FY23 EBITDA before ESOP, on like-for-like basis, (excluding ₹182 Cr UPI incentive) was ₹52 Cr .

Payment Business:

Revenue from payments business up 31% YoY to ₹1,414 Cr; GMV up 37% YoY to ₹4.05 Lakh Cr.

Net payment margin up 69% YoY to ₹648 Cr; Payment processing margin is at the high end of 7-9bps range (excluding UPI incentive, since no incentive was recorded this quarter).

Merchant paying subscription for devices has reached 79 Lakh, an increase of 41 Lakh YoY and 11 Lakh QoQ.

Loan Distribution Business:

Revenue from financial services and others up 93% YoY to ₹522 Cr

Loan distribution continues to scale with ₹14,845 Cr of loan. disbursement (up 167% YoY); Unique borrowers, who have taken loan through Paytm platform, reaches 1.06 Cr.

Net payment margin has gone up due to increase in net payment processing margin and increase in merchant subscription revenues. Net Payment Processing Margin has further improved and is now at the top end of 7-9bps range due to:

a) increase in GMV of non-UPI instruments like EMI and cards, and

b) lower interchange cost for Wallet, post interoperability circular by NPCI, and Postpaid due to better portfolio quality.

Contribution margin expanded to 56% this quarter, an increase of 12 percent point YoY, with increase in net payment margin and growth in loan distribution business. As communicated in Q4 FY 2023 earnings release, our indirect costs went up this quarter along expected lines (up 22% YoY) due to increase in marketing costs related to IPL, impact of appraisals, and expansion of sales and technology teams. Q1 FY 2024 EBITDA before ESOP, was ₹84 Cr, up ₹359 Cr YoY.

Read Also Paytm Allots 51,619 Equity Shares As ESOPs

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)