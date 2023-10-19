ONDC Partners SellerApp And Delhivery Drive Up Sales For Local Kanjeevaram Weavers | Photo: delhivery.com

Delhivery Ltd., India's largest fully integrated logistics services provider, along with SellerApp, both partners on ONDC, are enabling highly skilled local weavers from Kanchipuram to navigate the digital marketplace, bringing them greater visibility on a nationwide platform translating into increased sales, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

The ONDC onboarding facilitated by SellerApp has brought the weavers a significant increase in visibility across 200+ cities in India. Delhivery – with its pan-India reach of 18,500+ pin codes, is enabling SellerApp and these small businesses from the textile town of Kanchipuram with on-time order fulfillment across multiple locations in India over the last six months.

ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) is a government-led initiative to create an open, secure, and interoperable network for digital e-commerce in India.

Sowmya Nagarajan, Vice President, SellerApp, said, "In Kanchipuram, we have made substantial efforts to address the digital divide, particularly for local weavers. This work has been enabled by Delhivery's pan-India reach and collaboration with ONDC."

T Koshy, CEO of ONDC, said, "SellerApp's pivotal role in onboarding eight Kanchipuram Silk Weavers onto ONDC underscores the network's commitment to empowering businesses and artisans, transforming the way we connect, trade, and prosper in the digital age."

Delhivery Ltd shares

The shares of Delhivery Ltd on Thursday at 11:01 am IST were trading at Rs 422, down by 0.85 percent.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)