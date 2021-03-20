On Global Recycling Day, CR partners with United Nations Development Programme, India & Launch “Plastic Lao, Mask Pao” campaign

On the occasion of Global Recycling Day, on March 18, 2021, Central Railway, Mumbai launched “Plastic Lao, Mask Pao” a one month campaign, to create awareness on collection and recycling of plastics. The campaign is being implemented in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme, India, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Stree Mukti Sanghatana (SMS). Global Recycling Day recognises and celebrates the importance recycling plays in preserving our resources.

To address the growing plastic pollution crisis, Central Railway along with the project partners has installed plastic waste collection kiosks at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Dadar railway stations. Passengers can deposit all kinds of plastic waste like PET bottles, polythene bags, etc. in exchange for a mask, preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The theme of this year’s Global Recycling Day is “Recycling Heroes”. Keeping our city clean is the responsibility of everyone. Through this campaign, the Central Railway along with all the partners hope to create awareness on the importance of collecting and recycling plastic waste. Railways also want to send the message to everyone that it is important to wear a mask to contain the spread of COVID-19.