Omthing aims 5% market share of India's smart wearables over 3 years

Consumer electronics brand Omthing aims to capture a five per cent share of the smart wearables market in India over the next three years, as it expands its product lineup and strengthens its local team.

Omthing, a sub-brand of Chinese consumer electronics company 1More, is also keen on establishing a manufacturing and R&D centre in India in the coming years.

"We take India as one of our biggest markets owing to its population, economy and income growth and technology development.

"We believe India will be a big part in our company's income streams...we have already registered our subsidiary in India, we will start setting up the local team," 1More Vice President (Overseas Business) Shen Hui told PTI.

The company is "looking for opportunities in the near future to establish a manufacturing and R&D centre in India to deliver a better user experience to the aspirational Indian consumers", he added.