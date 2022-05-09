Omega Healthcare to hire 18,000 personnel in next one year

Omega Healthcare, a MNC, announced its expansion in India with its recent plan to hire 4,500 professionals over the next 2 months. The expansion is planned for operations across Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The company has seen significant growth in the last three years, moving up from 18,000 employees in 2020 to 26,000 in 2022, according to a statement.

The technology-enabled service provider plans to further strengthen its capabilities, deepen domain expertise and build new solutions, by generating employment not only in tier-1 but also the tier-2 markets in India.

As part of its expansion plan, Omega Healthcare is inviting graduates from any field with minimal work experience to apply for the 18,000 open positions over the next 12 months.

The company’s strategy for talent acquisition is to identify professionals who have the aptitude to recognise potential process improvements, bracket trends, and have strong logical thinking and communication skills.

Speaking on the expansion, Nitin Barekere, VP – Human Resources, Omega Healthcare, said, “With recent business acquisitions and new customer wins, we are thrilled to announce our expansion plans in India this year. With the unemployment rate this year down to 6.57 percent from its peak of 23.52 percent in April 2020, we are keen on generating employment by targeting top fresh talent, both in tier 1 and tier 2 cities that include Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Coimbatore, and Trichy".

Backed by the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Group, Omega Healthcare has more than 26,000 employees across the United States, India, and the Philippines and aims to enhance its focus on medical billing by strengthening its workforce in India.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 09:44 PM IST