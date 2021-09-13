Olympic shuttler PV Sindhu launches Bank of Baroda’s new corporate website

Bank of Baroda, launched its all new Corporate Website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ at the hands of 2x Olympic winner, PV Sindhu on September 9, 2021.

With an aim to provide a well-integrated digital banking and to meet the aspirations of its customer base which are millennials and GenZ, the Bank has redesigned its Corporate website with a user-friendly layout, advanced features and operations. The event was graced by Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, ED, Bank Of Baroda along with other EDs and key senior personnel of the Bank.

The new official website is based on a thematic app based design approach and is built to provide a seamless digital only banking technology experience for the bank’s existing and prospective customers across the globe. Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, ED, Bank of Baroda said, “Today we are living in both, a real as well as a digitally enabled virtual world. We want to bring this virtual world to life through our bank’s digital offerings and revamping our Corporate website is one of the key steps towards it. The new Corporate website exemplifies how we are leveraging the technologically sophisticated and personalized offerings to strengthen our customer engagements. It is embedded with enriched features, robust search functionalities and modules along with many other technologically upgraded features which will give an extensive canvas to customers for navigating on the website with ease.”

The renewed official Bank of Baroda website is equipped with many enhanced features like:

Personalized user journey and intuitive navigation to showcase relevant products to visitors

Robust search functionality with voice search and popular search tags

Blogs, Quick-access links and wide range of utilities

Interactive and useful business tools for end-to-end financial requirements

Unique, agile and seamless user interface + user experience

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu said, “I would like to congratulate Bank of Baroda for unveiling its new website. My association with the Bank began even before Rio Olympics 2016. The Bank has supported and encouraged me throughout my journey and it has extended an unconditional support at a very crucial time of my career."

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 01:35 PM IST