Olectra Greentech Stock Jumps Over 7% During Trade, Ends 2.5% Higher After Rs 1,800 Cr Order

Shares of electric bus manufacturer Olectra Greentech surged over 7 percent from the day’s low of Rs 988 to reach Rs 1,061 apiece. It closed at Rs 1,040.80, up 2.5 percent.

The rebound in the stock during the day came after the company on Monday announced an order of 1,085 electric buses worth Rs 1,800 crore from Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

The stock opened marginally higher on Monday at Rs 1,015.50 compared to its previous closing price of Rs 1,015.40. During early trade, it fell to as low as Rs 988.

Read Also Infosys Stock Down Over 2% As Jefferies Cuts Target Price on AI Concerns

However, the scrip posted a quick rise after the company announced receiving a letter of intent from the road transport corporation of the southern state.

The Hyderabad-based company, in a statement, said that it has received the order for 1,085 electric buses under the PM E-Drive scheme, led by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL).

The scheme is aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric public transport across Indian cities, and CESL acts as the nodal agency to issue tenders under the scheme.

The buses under the order will be deployed in Hyderabad. While 1,025 buses will be 12-meter non-AC, the remaining 60 buses will be 12-meter AC for intra-city operations.

Olectra’s associate company, Evey Trans Private Limited, will procure the buses from Olectra, and the former will deliver the vehicles within 20 months.

The buses will be operated for 12 years, during which the company will also provide maintenance services.

According to the company’s statement, Olectra had the highest share in the electric bus market in the last financial year. It remains the number 1 player in the segment in the year-to-date period as well. The company has an order book of over 10,000 vehicles.

Despite this, its stock has been under pressure for the past couple of months. In the last four months, the stock is down 30 percent. The stock has declined over 13 percent this year.

The company reported revenue of Rs 654 crore and a net profit of Rs 47 crore during the December quarter. Both metrics were marginally up from the Q3FY25 figures.