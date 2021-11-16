Ola strengthens leadership team, hires top talent across businesses

Ola has announced key leadership appointments across Ola Financial Services, Ola Cars, and Ola Electric.

Announcing the new appointments, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola said, “We’re ushering in the era of New Mobility and continue to attract the best talent from around the world to build it out at scale. These additions to our leadership team add significant experience and diverse skills to Ola in key areas including lending, production and quality as well as engineering management and I look forward to collaborating with them to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable mobility.”

PV Harinarayan joins as the VP Lending, Ola Financial Services. Hari brings close to two decades of experience in the banking and fintech domain, having previously been the CEO of Simple Pay, where he was responsible for building a High tech purpose led digital lending NBFC. He has previously worked with organisations such as Bajaj Finserv, Barclays and ICICI Bank.

V Ramesh joins as the VP and Head of Operations at the Ola Futurefactory and will be responsible for efficient operations and instilling best practices in safety, quality and productivity that will help scale up the Futurefactory into the world’s largest and most advanced two-wheeler factory built on Industry 4.0 principles. Ramesh brings with him over three decades of experience in the areas of production, quality, design & development, having previously worked at Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, Lucas TVS and TATA Hitachi.

Priteesh Mahajan has joined as the Head of Two-wheeler Product Planning and Program Management at Ola Electric and will be responsible for overseeing the engineering program management for the company’s two-wheeler programme which includes both the current line-up, as well as future products. With a rich experience of over two decades, Priteesh has joined us from ABB where he managed global and local businesses as the Head of the Global Instrumentation business.

These senior appointments come close on the heels of other recent high-profile leadership announcements over the last several months, which includes Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars, Vinay Bhopatkar as Head of Delivery business.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 03:37 PM IST