Ola expands services in 2 new UK cities

New Delhi: Ride-hailing giant Ola on Tuesday launched its services in Coventry and Warwick, the eighth and ninth cities in the UK.

The services were launched after local councils granted the company with both taxi and private hire licenses, Ola said.

"We are thrilled to expand our service to Coventry and Warwick, having launched in Birmingham earlier this year," Alok Pandya, Ola's Regional Manager for the West Midlands, Coventry and Warwick, said in a statement.

"We feel immensely proud that our drivers have already provided over one million rides across the UK."

Passengers have taken more than one million rides across the UK through Ola's ride-hailing app, since the company launched in Cardiff in August 2018, according to the company.