Ola employees reportedly unhappy with hostile work culture as CEO aims to challenge Musk

OLA CEO Bhavesh Aggarwal | Photo: Twitter Image

India currently has more tha 14 lakh electric vehicles on the road and after Tata launched India’s cheapest e-car Tiago EV, Morris Garage is set to introduce its own affordable electric car. Ola entered the electric mobility race in 2017, and launched an e-scooter last year, following which it plans to hire 3000 people for non-software roles after reportedly laying off 200 techies. The ride hailing startup founder Bhavish Aggarwal’s plan is to become India’s Elon Musk with an e-car in the Rs 40-50 lakh range.



Employees feeling the weight of ambitions



But reports by Bloomberg suggest that this relentless ambition of the Ola CEO has created a toxic work culture, as dozens of senior executives have left Aggarwal’s firm within a year or two. Current and ex-employees at Ola have told the media organisation that Aggarwal has called teams useless and meetings were called off due to his anger after he tore presentation papers over sentence construction. But while speaking to Bloomberg, Aggarwal cited passion and emotions as reason for his behaviour, and said that the anger and frustration were a part of him.



Not afraid to take on the tech tycoon himself



His aggressive behaviour was also on display when an employee had to three rounds of Ola’s large Futurefactory because a pathway which was closed during his visit of the facility. As for Musk, earlier this year when the Tesla boss tweeted that it won’t manufacture where it isn’t allowed to sell e-cars, Aggarwal responded with “thanks, but no thanks”.



As Tesla is struggling to drive around a roadblock caused by the Indian government’s unrelenting stance on import duties, Ola will introduce its first e-car with a 500 kilometre range by 2024. The model priced at Rs 50 lakh, clearly aimed at competing with Tesla that starts at Rs 70 lakh, will also surge from zero to 100 in just four seconds.



Consumer confidence up in flames?



But when it comes to quality of vehicles, Ola has faced flak over increasing incidents of e-scooters catching fire, after which it had to recall 1400 of its EVs. After its sales had slowed down in the past couple of months, Ola Electric witnessed an uptick for September to outpace Hero. But to accelerate its electric mobility journey, Ola had to shut down its used car platform within months and a 10-minute delivery division in a year, which also led to 1000 employees being fired.



Although Ola posted its first profit last year, a decade after it was founded, and also remains India’s top ride hailing platform ahead of global rival Uber, Aggarwal had to push off an IPO last year. Aggarwal has big ambitions and is driving in the fast lane to achieve them, but whether he’ll rival Musk or press the brakes, only time will tell.