Ola Electric to open final payment window for scooter buyers on January 21

Ola Electric stated that it will open the final payment window on January 21 for all the customers who have already paid Rs 20,000 for its electric scooters.

The company, stated that it has dispatched its electric scooters to all who have purchased in the previous round, will dispatch for the latest purchase during this month and February.

The company had postponed delivery timelines for its much-anticipated products citing the global semiconductor shortage issue.

The company, started the online purchase process in September and initially planned to start deliveries in October and also to the second half of December last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 05:54 PM IST