 Ola Electric Shares Soar Over 4% In Early Trade After Addressing 99.1% Of Consumer Complaints Raised By CCPA
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOla Electric Shares Soar Over 4% In Early Trade After Addressing 99.1% Of Consumer Complaints Raised By CCPA

Ola Electric Shares Soar Over 4% In Early Trade After Addressing 99.1% Of Consumer Complaints Raised By CCPA

Following this, the company stock surged as much as 4.45 per cent, reaching a high of Rs 85.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
article-image

The shares of Bhavish Aggarwal led Ola Electric Mobility on Tuesday (October 22) saw a significant surge over 4 per cent in early trade after the company announced through an exchange filing on October 21 that it has addressed most complaints raised by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

Following this, today, the company stock surged as much as 4.45 per cent, reaching a high of Rs 85.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Response to Consumer Complaints

In a regulatory filing on October 21, the EV maker provided an update on its response to a show-cause notice issued by the CCPA.

FPJ Shorts
CRPF Schools In Delhi & Hyderabad Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway
CRPF Schools In Delhi & Hyderabad Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Participate In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Nomination On October 23 In Kalpetta, Wayanad
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Participate In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Nomination On October 23 In Kalpetta, Wayanad
Massive Ruckus At Waqf Law JPC Meet After TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Injures Himself By 'Breaking' A Glass Bottle (VIDEO)
Massive Ruckus At Waqf Law JPC Meet After TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Injures Himself By 'Breaking' A Glass Bottle (VIDEO)
Delhi: Home Ministry Extends Bangladeshi Author Taslima Nasreen's Residence Permit
Delhi: Home Ministry Extends Bangladeshi Author Taslima Nasreen's Residence Permit

The notice, related to customer complaints about Ola Electric's vehicles, had required the company to submit clarifications and information regarding the issues raised.

OLA CEO Bhavesh Aggarwal

OLA CEO Bhavesh Aggarwal | X

"We wish to reiterate that Ola Electric has a robust mechanism to address complaints raised with respect to our vehicles. In fact, we wish to emphasize that out of 10,644 complaints that we received from the CCPA, 99.1% of the complaints were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola Electric’s robust redressal mechanism," the company through an exchange filing.

Read Also
'Why Is OLA a Public Issue': Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Feud With Bhavish Aggarwal Heats Up Again -...
article-image

Stock Movement and Performance

Ola Electric’s stock was trading at Rs 82.50 by 1:55 PM IST, a modest gain of 1.02 per cent.

Share performance

Share performance |

The stock had opened the day at Rs 83.98 and hit an intra-day high of Rs 85.29 apiece.

Despite the uptick in share price, the company’s stock has seen significant fluctuations since its debut in the market.

Read Also
Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Online Feud Escalates As Comedian REACTS To Post Claiming Bouncers...
article-image

After a flat listing at Rs 76 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in August 2024, the stock spiked to Rs 157.40 by August 20 before entering a downward trend.

Over the past month, shares have dropped by over 25 per cent, though they remain up 12 per cent since their listing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyundai At Dalal Street: Carmaker's Top 7 Selling Cars

Hyundai At Dalal Street: Carmaker's Top 7 Selling Cars

Ola Electric Shares Soar Over 4% In Early Trade After Addressing 99.1% Of Consumer Complaints Raised...

Ola Electric Shares Soar Over 4% In Early Trade After Addressing 99.1% Of Consumer Complaints Raised...

Cyient DLM Shares Slupms More Than 6% On NSE; Defying Positive Q2 Financials

Cyient DLM Shares Slupms More Than 6% On NSE; Defying Positive Q2 Financials

Hyundai Motor India's Stock Debut Valued At ₹1.59 Lakh Crore; Check Out The Top 5 Automakers By...

Hyundai Motor India's Stock Debut Valued At ₹1.59 Lakh Crore; Check Out The Top 5 Automakers By...

Paytm Shares Tumbles Down More Than 6% On NSE After Q2 Results Shows Net Profit Aided By One-Time...

Paytm Shares Tumbles Down More Than 6% On NSE After Q2 Results Shows Net Profit Aided By One-Time...