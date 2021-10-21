Ola Cars draws up growth plans to eye market leadership position of $2 bn in GMV; to hire 10,000 people

Ola plans to hire 10,000 new people, as it eyes a market leadership position with $2 Billion Gross Merchandise Value for its vehicle commerce platform Ola Cars over the next 12 months. Ola Cars has already sold 5,000 pre-owned cars in its first full month of operation, the fastest growth achieved in this category for a new entrant.

Ola Cars has started pre-owned vehicle sales in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad and will also expand to Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata and Indore by end of this week, all through the Ola app, to provide customers a reimagined vehicle commerce experience.

Over the next two months, Ola Cars will be operational in 30 cities and expand to 100 cities by next year. As a digital first platform, Ola Cars offers a dramatically better ownership experience superior to that of a new car ownership, with innovations such as doorstep test drive, 7 days no questions asked return of a purchased vehicle.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars, said, “With Ola Cars, we are redefining the entire car buying, ownership and resale experience. Our ‘better than new’ buying experience is driving tremendous demand with over 5,000 cars already sold in our first full month of operation. We are rapidly expanding to 100 cities in the coming months and are adding 10,000 people across key areas including sales and service centers”.

Ola is also setting up service centres across the country to provide a dramatically better experience through advanced telematics, AI and Vision based systems that ensure high quality repair work and advanced robotic paint shops will provide paint work that will match OEM factory finish, as well as the promise of genuine auto parts.

As part of its longer term plans, Ola will open this platform up for new vehicles from other automotive brands as well, providing them a seamless, trusted platform with unprecedented reach and understanding of consumers and their mobility needs.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 06:23 PM IST