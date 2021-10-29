Ola Cars announces biggest pre-owned car festival for Diwali

Ola, India’s largest mobility platform announced the India’s biggest pre-owned car festival with best deals and offers on 2000+ on Ola Cars platform.

Customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh, as well as several industry-first offers like free servicing for upto 2 years, a 12-month warranty, and a 7-day easy return policy.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars said, “Powered by our digital platform, Ola is committed to reimagining the 100-plus-year-old model of archaic dealership based vehicle commerce. This Diwali, the exciting, unprecedented deals and offers from Ola Cars will enable many more customers to have a vehicle ownership experience that is better than buying a new vehicle - right from the comfort of their homes.”

How it works

Ola Cars enables customers to purchase both new and pre-owned vehicles through the Ola App.

It offers a bouquet of services to customers, beginning with purchase, vehicle finance and insurance, registration, OEM level quality standards for maintenance during ownership including vehicle health diagnostics and service, accessories; and finally resale of the vehicle back to Ola Cars.

It will be a one-stop shop for customers looking at hassle-free buying, selling and managing their cars.

Ola Cars has already sold 5,000 vehicles in the first month of its operations; and recently announced its plans to expand to 100 cities with 300 centers. It is also hiring over 10,000 people across areas like vehicle diagnostics, service, support and sales, it said in a press release..

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 05:27 PM IST