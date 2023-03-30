Okta announces new identity verification feature for Zoom's paid version |

Okta Inc, the leading independent identity provider, today announced a new identity verification feature within Zoom that leverages Okta to authenticate a meeting attendee’s identity by email in Zoom meetings using end-to-end encryption (E2EE). This identity authentication and attestation, powered by Okta, can help independently determine if a meeting guest is who they say they are.

Okta Authentication for E2EE is available for all Zoom’s paid customers. Zoom account admins can enable Okta Authentication for E2EE in the Security tab of the Zoom Web Portal. Once the Zoom account admin has enabled this feature, a meeting attendee can enable sharing of their identity by turning on the feature in their individual settings.

Depending on a user’s organization’s settings, they may get verified automatically or be redirected to the Okta web page to finish authentication with their login credentials for two-factor authentication.

Once a meeting attendee is authenticated, a blue shield with a lock will appear next to their username in the meeting participant list. Anyone participating in the meeting can hover over the icon to see a card that displays authenticated information about that person, including their company domain and corresponding Okta-verified email address.

Read Also Zoom’s Bug Bounty program helps protect customers

“Flexible work underscores the need for a robust set of identity and access management tactics. Building this strategic feature with Okta directly into Zoom’s E2EE meetings allows our users and customers to take an ‘always verify, never trust’ approach, while reducing the need to toggle between disparate solutions,” said Ricky Kapur, Head of Asia Pacific, Zoom. “Zoom is striving to add an extra layer of security to virtual communication while maintaining our seamless and consistent experience.”