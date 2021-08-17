OkCredit on growth and hiring spree; to double workforce by FY 2022

Advertisement

OkCredit, digital bookkeeping startup plans to double its headcount by March 2022, increasing its current workforce of 120 by 100 percent. This expansion comes on the back of a strong growth witnessed by the company in both user base and transactions. Despite two severe waves of the pandemic since last year, crippling the business environment, OkCredit’s user base has grown by 34 percent since March 2020. Transactions by active users on the platform have grown by 15 percent. The percentage of organic registrations are up by 3x when compared to the pre-pandemic levels, it said in a press statement.

The company has been hiring consistently, increasing its headcount by 80 percent since March last year to keep up with the growth and adoption of its platform. It will be actively recruiting for talent in analytics and data, engineering, user research, online marketing, and SEO to further propel business growth. Besides, the bookkeeping startup also plans to engage over 50 freelancers and interns during the year across various projects.

Launched in 2017, OkCredit built a SaaS product for small and micro businesses. It has an end-to-end digital recruitment process where right from search to onboarding happens seamlessly through digital modes.

“There can’t be a better source of insight than talking to your customer. In addition to this, we appreciate diversity and different schools of thought. We are looking for people who can contribute to culture and make OkCredit a better place”, says Vishal Aman, Chief of Staff at OkCredit.

“Ever since COVID struck, the focus has been not just on hiring, but also taking care of our existing employees”, said Harsh Pokharna, Co-founder & CEO, OkCredit.

