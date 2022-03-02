Oil prices surge over 7% despite IEA members' agreement to release 60 mn barrels

Oil prices surged over 7 percent on Tuesday to their highest since 2014, as a global agreement to release crude reserves failed to calm fears about supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters said.

However, news of that release - equivalent to less than one day of worldwide oil consumption - only magnified the market's fear that supply will be inadequate to cover growing disruptions, Reuters said.

Brent futures rose $7.00, or 7.1 percent, to settle at $104.97 a barrel, their highest close since August 2014, Reuters said.

On Monday (March 1), all 31 countries that are members of the International Energy Agency had agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that there will be “no shortfall in supplies” as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the group said Tuesday, according to Associated Press.

The IEA board made the decision at an extraordinary meeting of energy ministers chaired by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. Besides the United States, other members of the organisation include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada.

IEA members hold emergency stockpiles of 1.5 billion barrels of oil. The release amounts to 4 per cent of stockpiles, or roughly 2 million barrels per day for 30 days.

“The situation in energy markets is very serious and demands our full attention,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said. “Global energy security is under threat, putting the world economy at risk during a fragile stage of the recovery.”

Russia dominates global energy markets

Russia plays an outsized role in global energy markets as the third-largest oil producer. Its exports of 5 million barrels per day of crude, amounting to about 12 percent of global oil trade. Some 60 percent goes to Europe and another 20 percent to China.

The decision came as oil prices soared Tuesday, with US benchmark crude surpassing $100 per barrel for its highest price since 2014.

The conflict in Ukraine has shaken markets globally and added to worries about economic growth in the face of rising inflation and plans from central banks to raise interest rates.

It's only the fourth time in history that the IEA has done a coordinated drawdown since the reserves were established in the wake of the Arab oil embargo in 1974.

In November, US President Joe Biden announced a coordinated release of 50 million barrels of oil in coordination with other energy-importing countries but the measure had only a fleeting impact on oil prices, which have continued to rise.

