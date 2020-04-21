Oil prices crash into negative as producers run out of space to store

On Monday, oil prices plunged below zero as demand for energy collapses amid the coronavirus pandemic and traders don't want to get stuck owning crude with nowhere to store it.

For the first time in history US oil prices turned negative. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery shed more than 300 percent to settle at -37.63 USD per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, Xinhua reported. According to The New York Times, the concerns have grown that storage tanks in the United States were near capacity and unable to hold all the unused crude.

The May benchmark fell into negative territory, suggesting people who had oil to sell were willing to pay to have it taken off their hands. The problem is that the US is running out of places to store its oil which is already being stockpiled on barges at sea, the Times reported.