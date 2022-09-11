Oil prices at seven-month low but no change in fuel prices in India

Oil prices at seven-month low but no change in petrol, diesel prices in India | AFP Photo

International oil prices have hit a seven-month low but there is no change in retail selling price of petrol and diesel in India as state-owned fuel retailers recoup losses incurred for holding rates for a record five months despite rising cost.

International benchmark Brent crude fell below USD 90 per barrel last week for the first time since early February as recession fears weigh on demand. It has since recovered and is trading at USD 92.84 per barrel, the lowest in six months.

Prices fell despite bullish developments, including Russia keeping the North Stream pipeline offline and producers cartel OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) cutting production.

But this has not led to any revision in retail petrol and diesel prices in India and they continue to be on freeze for a record-setting 158 days.

Responding to reporters' questions on no change in fuel prices, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Friday sought to link the no revision to losses state-owned fuel retailers incurred in keeping rates unchanged when international oil prices surged to multi-year high.

"When (international oil) prices were high, our (petrol and diesel) prices were already low," he had said. "Have we recouped all our losses?" he went on to ask.

He however did not elaborate on the losses incurred on keeping rates steady since April 6.

The basket of crude oil that India imports averaged USD 88 per barrel on September 8. It had averaged USD 102.97 in April, before rising to USD 109.51 in the following month and USD 116.01 in June. Prices started to fall in July when the Indian basket averaged USD 105.49 a barrel. It averaged USD 97.40 in August and USD 92.87 in September so far.

State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have not exercised their right to adjust the retail selling price of petrol and diesel in line with the international costs for over five months now to help the government manage runaway inflation.

At one point, they were losing Rs 20-25 per litre on diesel and Rs 14-18 a litre on petrol as international oil prices soared. These losses have been trimmed with the fall in oil prices.