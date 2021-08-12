Oil India net profit jumps 221% in Q1; revenue rises 45%

State-owned Oil India Ltd on Thursday reported a more than three-fold jump in its first-quarter net profit on the back of a rise in crude oil prices.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 1,214.65 crore in April-June was higher than Rs 377.63 crore profit a year back, according to the company's filing with the stock exchanges.

Revenue rose to Rs 6,276.58 crore from Rs 4,334.48 crore last year.

Pre-tax profit from the sale of crude oil jumped to Rs 1,101.62 crore from Rs 28.76 crore in April-June 2020 when international oil prices had crashed to a multi-decade low of $19 per barrel.

On natural gas, its losses widened to Rs 88.58 crore from Rs 57.11 crore. OIL sells gas at a government-dictated price which is less than the cost of production.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 05:31 PM IST