Oil India moves SC on its AGR dues order

Mumbai: State-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL), the country's second-largest public sector oil and gas producer, has filed a clarificatory/modificatory petition in the Supreme Court on its earlier order which has expanded the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) for telecom companies to include non-core operations of any company having a telecom-related licence.

With this, OIL has become the first PSU to file review petition against the AGR order. Several other non-telecom players such as GAIL, Power Grid Corporation, and Railtel have also been sent notices by the Department of Telecom for recovery of dues calculated on the basis of their aggregate revenue.

Based on the SC order, the DoT has issued demand notices to OIL seeking payment of licence fee on total reported revenue including revenue from sale of crude oil and natural gas which stands at Rs 48,500 crore.

On Wednesday, Oil India said: "Till date, OIL has received demand notices for the period from FY 2007-08 to FY 2018-19 amounting to over Rs 48,000 crore including licence fee, penalties and interest.

OIL has taken up this matter with DoT & Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas along with other affected CPSEs and explained the non-applicability of interpretation of AGR to Non Telecom Cos.