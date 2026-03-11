Oil India Appoints Bhupinder Kumar As Government Nominee Director For Three-Year Term

Oil India Limited has appointed Bhupinder Kumar, Director in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as Government Nominee Director on its board with effect from March 10, 2026. |

Noida: Oil India Limited has strengthened its board with a new government nominee following approval by its board of directors earlier this week.

Oil India Limited announced that its board has approved the appointment of Bhupinder Kumar as Government Nominee Director. The appointment took effect from March 10, 2026. Kumar currently serves as Director in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. His appointment will remain valid for three years from the date of notification or until further orders, whichever occurs earlier, according to the company’s regulatory disclosure.

Bhupinder Kumar is a 2011-batch Indian Administrative Service officer with around fifteen years of experience in public administration. His professional background spans multiple government departments and administrative roles. Before joining the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, he served as Secretary in the Public Works (R&B) Department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. His administrative experience also includes roles in health, medical education, hospitality, and protocol departments within the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Kumar holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Communication as well as a Master’s degree in Public Policy. The company noted that his academic background and administrative experience provide a strong foundation for contributing to policy and governance matters related to the energy sector and public sector enterprises.

Oil India confirmed that Bhupinder Kumar is not related to any director on the company’s board. The company also stated that he has not been debarred from holding the office of director by any regulatory authority. The appointment has been made in compliance with the requirements of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The board appointment reflects Oil India’s continued alignment with government oversight and governance norms as a Maharatna central public sector enterprise.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the regulatory disclosure issued by Oil India Limited dated March 11, 2026, regarding the appointment of Bhupinder Kumar as Government Nominee Director. No external sources or independent reporting were used in preparing this article.