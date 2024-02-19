'Office Office': HCL's Diktat Asking Employees To Work From Physical Workspace Starts Today

HCL | File image

One of India's largest IT firms, HCL Technologies, has asked all its employees who are part of Digital Foundation Services (DFS) to come to the office at least three days a week, starting today.

Moving away from WFH to WFO

The decision comes into being, at a time, when an increasing number of tech companies are moving away from the work-from-home trend, that enveloped the industrial paradigm during the Covid19 pandemic. Embracing office-centered models, the companies advocate for employees to be present in office cubicles for a designated number of days each week.

This exercise according to them would allow employee to establish a team and work coherently, and thereby enhance productivity. In addition, the office spaces that are being rented or purchased by these corporations would be put to use.

Freshers to work 5 days a week

In a communique that was sent across last week, freshers undergoing training will be required to work from the office all five days a week, in order to get a complete learning experience.

"Non-compliance to the...guidelines will be treated as unauthorised absence and call for disciplinary action in line with company policy," it said

HCL's Digital Foundation Services (DFS) division has 80,000 employees.

HCL technologies shares are trading 0.75 per cent higher, at 1,679.90 INR per share (19 Feb, 1:22 pm IST)

