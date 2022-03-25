Off-set rule for crypto trading adds to the pain from tax regulations, says Cryptobiz founder Rahul Rathod

As per a Reuters report, the Crypto industry in India has an asset accumulation volume pegged at approximately $5-6 Billion. The active participants, inclusive of traders, developers and investors alike are estimated to be a whopping 15-16 million individuals building small and big positions in the Crypto Space.

According to the ‘Crypto Industry in India’ report, the Crypto-tech market in India has the potential to create over 800,000 jobs, in addition to bringing in FDI Investments, GST payments, and Income tax revenues to the government.

With an economic value-addition pegged at $184 billion by the year 2030 in the form of investments and cost savings, even in the light of such encouraging figures, the Union government's statements towards Cryptocurrency haven't been encouraging, to say the least.

In what was coined by the crypto industry as a 'detrimental' move towards equitable crypto adoption, traders and the industry alike witnessed some grim clarifications coming in from the government of India.

Cryptobiz founder Rahul Rathod, joined the bandwagon to call for more deliberations in developing regulatory frameworks for the Crypto industry. The positioning of a highly tech-driven digital asset such as Crypto at par with gambling and betting is affecting the Crypto industry in a much larger way.

"To able to come closer to our dream of a $5 trillion economy, the Crypto industry can play a pivot role as is cited in numerous reports claiming the industry an accumulative growth of by the year 2030.The offset rule is a very underwhelming remark for the developing Crypto industry in India, which is already susceptible to high volatility", says Rahul on the government disallowing loss set-off in one Cryptocurrency against the other in their recent clarification document.

"The need of the hour is to have a wide-angled and nuanced approach to understanding the technicalities in the trade and realizing the massive potential in the industry in taking India ahead of the technological and globalization curve," adds Rahul.

Crypto industry should not be seen from a myopic lens but as one of the fastest growing industries with a growth of 641 % as compared to last year. The participants in the industry are taxpayers who are eyeing to diversify their portfolios and have been open about paying taxes responsibly to exchanges.

30% Crypto tax has already hurt the sentiments of the industry and has seen recall requests from traders and investors across the country. Crypto being a highly professional and tech-driven industry, should be given premise and be treated under section 111A and Section 112A as applicable tax slabs for stock market transactions.

He also suggested deliberation upon the cost of acquisition to be rekindled with the industry to include costs such as exchange fees, blockchain network fees, interest payment, royalty payments on NFTs etc. for encouraging the sector to be able to grow to its potential.

"We should not discard the ambitions of small and big investors who will have no morale to trade if these regulations become concrete, we welcome the efforts of the government to regulate the Crypto industry, however some due diligence on considering the overall impact should be factored in before making laws. We are witnessing a skyrocketing era for the contribution of Crypto to India's growth and position in the world stage and our laws should be in line with such aspirations," Rahul adds remarking that he vouches for fair, equitable and justified regulations which would be a booster shot for the Crypto Industry.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 01:52 PM IST