Odisha Train Accident: Adani Group to pay for school education of children who lost their parents in Balasore

The train accident in Odisha has impacted over hundreds of families as many lost their loved ones in the tragic accident. With the government coming out to offer financial and moral support to the families that are currently grieving, Gautam Adani has announced that the Adani Group will take responsibility for the school education of children who have lost their parents in the Odisha train accident.

On Sunday through a tweet Adani offered educational support to the children impacted in this tragic Odisha train accident that has taken over 270 lives. Adani in his tweet said, “We all are deeply distressed by the Orissa train accident. We have decided that the Adani group will take the responsibility of the school education of the innocent people who have lost their parents in this accident. It is the joint responsibility of all of us to provide strength to the victims and their families and better tomorrow to the children.”

उड़ीसा की रेल दुर्घटना से हम सभी बेहद व्यथित हैं।



हमने फैसला लिया है कि जिन मासूमों ने इस हादसे में अपने अभिभावकों को खोया है उनकी स्कूली शिक्षा की जिम्मेदारी अडाणी समूह उठाएगा।



पीड़ितों एवं उनके परिजनों को संबल और बच्चों को बेहतर कल मिले यह हम सभी की संयुक्त जिम्मेदारी है। — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 4, 2023

Free bus services to Kolkata

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced the provision of free bus services to Kolkata. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that the decision was made to benefit the commuters, and the free bus service will be available from Puri, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack starting from today. Currently, around 50 buses operate daily between Kolkata and these three cities in Odisha.

Ex-gratia and medical treatment for victims

Earlier, CM Patnaik announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased victim of the state and those who sustained injuries will get Rs 1 lakh as assistance. He visited the accident site in Balasore and assessed the situation personally. Those injured in the accident are currently receiving treatment at various government and private hospitals between Balasore and Bhubaneswar.

Earlier Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railway Minister had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Rs 2 lakh for the families that had lost their loved ones in the accident.

LIC simplifies claim process

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Saturday announced relaxation for the victims of the Odisha train accident and it further added that it will expedite claim settlements to provide some financial relief to the victims.

The preliminary report suggests that the collision occurred among the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and goods trains on separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district. The accident resulted in the severe damage and derailment of 17 coaches from the two passenger trains.

Till Sunday morning 1,175 passengers were injured from which 793 were discharged and the remaining are receiving treatment.