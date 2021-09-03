Odisha records 41% growth in GST collection in August

Odisha has recorded 41.32 per cent growth in GST collection in August 2021 compared to the corresponding period of 2020, GST officials said on Friday.



Odisha's GST collections stood at Rs 3,316.55 crore in August 2021 as compared to Rs 2,348.28 crore collected in August 2020. This was the second highest growth rate of GST among all major states in the country, said Odisha Commercial Tax and GST Commissioner's office.



The progressive GST collection till August during the current financial year is Rs 16,977.92 crore while Rs 9,888.99 crore collected till August during last fiscal, thereby registering a growth of 71.69 per cent, it said.



Similarly, the collection of Odisha GST has recorded a growth of 39.40 per cent. The OGST (Odisha Goods and Services Tax) collection during August 2021 is Rs 956.47 crore while Rs 686.15 crore was collected in August 2020.



The progressive collection of OGST upto August is Rs 4836.75 crore while the state had collected Rs 3040.37 crore during the same period in 2020. The progressive OGST collection has recorded a growth of 59.08 per cent till August 2021.



Similarly, there is a collection of Rs 792.93 crore in Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Rs 948.21 crore in Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) and Rs 618.94 crore in cess during August 2021.



This growth during August is a result of better compliance by dealers having turnover of more than Rs 5 crore as well as follow-up action of non-filer assessment and return scrutiny in case of wrong return filers, said an official.



The increase in the GST collection is due to rise in commodity prices of iron and steel as well as the mining sector and collection from matured GST demand made by tax officers after return scrutiny, he informed.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 05:41 PM IST