Odisha CM unveils 13 industrial projects worth Rs 2359 cr

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has uneiled 13 industrial projects worth Rs 2359.29 crore.

Naveen Patnaik inaugurated two industrial units worth Rs 409.03 crore in investment and groundbreaking for 11 projects with a investment of Rs 1,950.26 crore.

This will create employment opportunities for over 3,200 people in the state.

The 13 projects are spread over nine districtS AND across all categories of investments - small, medium as well as large industries, stated Patnaik.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:34 PM IST