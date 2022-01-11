e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Odisha CM unveils 13 industrial projects worth Rs 2359 cr

This will create employment opportunities for over 3,200 people in the state.
Agencies
Naveen Patnaik inaugurated two industrial units worth Rs 409.03 crore in investment and groundbreaking for 11 projects. | Twitter/@Naveen_Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has uneiled 13 industrial projects worth Rs 2359.29 crore.

Naveen Patnaik inaugurated two industrial units worth Rs 409.03 crore in investment and groundbreaking for 11 projects with a investment of Rs 1,950.26 crore.

The 13 projects are spread over nine districtS AND across all categories of investments - small, medium as well as large industries, stated Patnaik.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:34 PM IST
