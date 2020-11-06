October domestic passenger traffic sequentially rises 33%: ICRA

The Indian aviation industry has witnessed a sequential growth of 33 per cent in October over September 2020, ICRA said on Friday.

The domestic passenger traffic in October rose to 52 lakh passengers.

"On a YoY basis, however, domestic passenger traffic declined by 58 per cent," ICRA said.

Besides, the capacity deployment in October rose to 52 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

In August, the industry had deployed 33 per cent capacity which rose to 46 per cent in September 2020.

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had permitted airlines to deploy 60 per cent capacity with effect from September 2.

On aviation turbine fuel (ATF), the ratings agency said it expects November 2020 prices are still lower by 33.1 per cent on a YoY basis.

"The prolonged shutdown of manufacturing activities in several countries and the subsequent impact of the outbreak on the global economic activity will keep the crude oil prices and thus the ATF prices low," Kinjal Shah, Vice President, ICRA said.