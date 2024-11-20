Oceanus Media Global Aims To Replicate European Yuletide Charm With A Local Twist With Inaugural World Christmas Market Singapore

Christmas lighting in Singapore. | www.visitsingapore.com

To add to the Yuletide experience in the Republic, Oceanus Media Global (OMG) is hosting its inaugural World Christmas Market Singapore — a holiday extravaganza featuring 10,090sqm of interactive experiences, retail treasures, and festive flavours — from 5 to 25 December at The Promontory at Marina Bay.

Speaking exclusively to Connected to India’s Sudipto Maity, Nick GC Tan, CEO, Oceanus Media Global, says The World Christmas Market aims to recreate the warmth of the timeless charm and community spirit of European Christmas markets in Singapore, but with a unique twist.

Nick GC Tan, CEO, Oceanus Media Global | Collected

“The World Christmas Market Singapore was inspired by the timeless charm and community spirit of European Christmas markets, where twinkling lights, handcrafted goods, and comforting seasonal treats fill the winter air.

These markets, with their centuries-old traditions, bring people together to celebrate and connect,” Tan says. “The World Christmas Market aims to recreate this warmth in Singapore, but with a unique twist—one that reflects Singapore’s own diverse cultural tapestry.

Our vision is to create a festive atmosphere that reflects the true essence of the holiday season – bringing together warmth, community, and celebration in a setting that will resonate with both locals and international visitors.”

“Set against Singapore’s vibrant cityscape, the market will be a celebration of holiday traditions from around the world. The market offers a rich selection of beautifully crafted gifts, immersive installations, and diverse food offerings, from European classics to local favourites, to provide visitors with a truly international experience.

“It’s a destination where cultures converge and families and friends come together to create new memories. Beyond the festive displays, we’re also committed to meaningful initiatives that align with the values of sustainability and community.

Through our partnerships with like-minded organisations, we aim to make this event not only joyful but also impactful, with charitable efforts and eco-friendly practices woven throughout. Ultimately, the World Christmas Market Singapore aspires to grow into a hallmark of the holiday season, evoking a sense of belonging and joy while honouring the true spirit of Christmas through warmth, generosity, and shared experiences,” he adds.

Wonderland of interactive experiences

The Singing Christmas Tree, presented by Southeast Asia’s leading multi-service app Grab, takes centre stage with a full choir performing beloved carols, spreading the spirit of the season.

Along the path, beautifully decorated Christmas trees light up the Arrival Plaza, creating a beacon of hope and joy for all who enter. Just beyond the Arrival Plaza, the Christmas Field of Dreams greets visitors with a display of sparkling lights, evoking the beauty of a snow-covered landscape.

Visitors can also spread festive cheer worldwide by sending digital postcards and photos taken in the walk-in Snow Globe Picture Booths, providing a unique way to create and instantly share holiday greetings with loved ones near and far.

The highlight of the festival’s live entertainment, The Christmas Gift, a musical specially commissioned for the World Christmas Market Singapore, will enchant audiences nightly with its performances, combining classic carols, lively dance, and theatrical acts to capture the holiday spirit.

Alongside the musical, the main stage will feature a vibrant lineup of talented local bands and entertainers such as O.K READY!, Reverie, and Jukuleles, offering current chart toppers, soulful renditions and festive performances.

The inaugural World Christmas Market Singapore will take place at The Promontory at Marina Bay. | Venuexplorer

In the Season of Hope, visitors can cast their heartfelt wishes in magical wishing wells whilst spreading joy to those in need. Meanwhile, the Season of Dreams also allows children to pen their aspirations while capturing special moments with Santa, creating cherished keepsakes that inspire hope for the future. Together, the Seasons of Hope and Dreams remind of the true meaning of Christmas—giving, wishing, and believing.

At the Saint Nicholas’ Village, storytelling comes alive through pantomime and song. Children can participate in Christmas cookie decorating and popsicle making workshops, hop on the Christmas train and afterward, they can bounce into the whimsical Gingerbread House Bouncy Castle, surrounded by a Candy Wonderland with curated pop-up shops offering sweet treats.

Visitors can also look forward to enchanting Augmented Reality (AR) video experiences powered by Singtel 5G, taking place at two giant AR video stations for a unique photo opportunity to create memories with loved ones. They can then also enjoy the Christmas Tree Farm, a one-stop shop for real Christmas trees, beautiful ornaments, and thoughtful gifts, ensuring a magical holiday experience.

When asked if OMG had done a pilot project to check the interest before launching it on such a big scale, Tan tells CtoI that the company took a strategic approach from the outset.

“Rather than conducting a pilot project, we drew on in-depth research and insights from similar holiday markets in Singapore and other major cities around the world. We carefully analysed visitor trends, preferences, and demand for festive, multicultural experiences in Singapore, which have shown strong interest and engagement in similar holiday events.

Our approach focuses on crafting an experience that merges the best elements of traditional Christmas markets with local cultural elements to meet the diverse tastes of Singaporeans and international visitors alike,” he says.

"Additionally, by combining extensive research, industry insights, and partnership support with vendors and community organisations on the market’s concept and appeal, we felt confident in launching the World Christmas Market at scale, knowing it would resonate as a distinctive, high quality experience, bringing the essence of an authentic Christmas celebration to life with the vibrant and festive community in Singapore."- Nick GC Tan, CEO, Oceanus Media Global.

“In developing World Christmas Market Singapore, we leveraged valuable insights and learnings from our team and past events such as the islandwide Grand Prix Season Singapore 2022 & 2023, which provided us with a deeper understanding of what our audiences enjoy in a holiday experience.

While this event marks our largest scale project to date, we’re confident in our abilities to create a thoughtfully crafted celebration that captures the true spirit of Christmas and establishes a foundation for an enduring holiday tradition in Singapore,” he adds.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)






