'Occupied': Anant-Radhika Wedding Leads To 'Full-Booking' In Luxury Hotels In Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex

The city of Mumbai is gearing up to a major event, and no, its not a political rally, but a rally of major names and opulence. We are, of course, referring to the wedding of weddings, the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding, the grand Ambani event.

The wedding is scheduled to happen on July 12 at the Reliance-owned Jio World Centre.

The Wedding Doused In Luxury

And, leading up to the wedding, luxury hotel rooms surrounding the venue in the exorbitant area of the business district of BKC are reported to be packed.

According to the ITC Maratha website, 1-2 rooms are currently available in multiple options, including 'Run Of The House', 'Suites' and 'Towers'. | The Trident Hotel Website

The list of big hotels in the area has some big names in the hospitality business. This includes big luxury chains like Trident, Grand Hyatt, Sofitel, ITC, Oberoi, Marriot and Lalit.

According to reports, the rates of rooms in the area have shot up significantly, with many even demanding over a lakh for a short stay. According to some reports, many of these luxury and non-luxury hotels have claimed that they have no rooms that are available until July 14, the last day of the wedding celebrations.

The celebration will happen over a span of three days, starting on July 12 with the wedding, followed by other traditional events on July 13 and July 14.

Sold Out Rooms In BKC

The Grand Hyatt Hotel in area indicated the availability of 6 rooms, with the starting price estimated to be Rs 15,000. When it comes to the Leela Hotel, which is located closer to the International Airport, although the website indicates the availability of rooms starting at around Rs 13,000–Rs 15,000. | Shaleena Nathani | Instagram

When it comes to Trident in BKC, the website exhibits a sold-out record for July 13 and July 14, with bookings starting on July 15.

But, when it comes to the deluxe and super deluxe rooms, along with the Junior Presidential Suite, the rooms are priced in the starting range of Rs 1.7 lakh.