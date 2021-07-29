Oberoi Realty reports over two-fold rise in Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 81 cr

Oberoi Realty Ltd on Thursday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 80.81 crore for the quarter ended June 2021.

"The consolidated Profit After Tax for Q1, FY22 was Rs 80.81 crore as against Rs 29.27 crore for Q1, FY21 and Rs 287.47 crore for Q4, FY21," the Mumbai-based developer said in a statement.

The company has recorded consolidated revenues of Rs 294.77 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, as against Rs 126.86 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 800.87 crore for Q4, FY21, it added.