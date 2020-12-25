Oaktree, Piramal Group raise offers for bankrupt DHFL yet again

Oaktree Capital and Piramal Group on Thursday have revised their offer yet again to acquire bankrupt housing finance company DHFL. This has turned the competition more intense. While Piramal offered Rs 2,000 crore more, the US-based asset management firm Oaktree Capital said it would sweeten its offer by Rs 1,700 crore.

The committee of creditors (CoC) will start voting on the proposals this week after its legal team advises them.

According to the reports, Oaktree Capital has increased its offer for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) by Rs 1,700 crore. The increase in the offer came after rival bidder Piramal Capital and Housing Finance (PCHFL) offered to increase the interest income by a similar amount.

“In an effort not to gain an unfair advantage, we have allocated an amount of additional interest income to the financial creditors equal to the total increase offered by the second highest bidder for the additional interest income and the insurance stake, so that the bids may once again be compared on a consistent basis,” the email sent to the CoC said.