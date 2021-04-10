Nykaa appoints Shikha Johnson as AVP- Marketing & Communication

Nykaa has announced the appointed Shikha Johnson as AVP- Marketing and Communication. At Nykaa she will be responsible for the marketing and communications activities for the brand. She has more than 13 years of experience in the communication industry and has worked across verticals including food, lifestyle, FMCG, tourism, consumer tech, luxury sectors and has led mandates like DTCM, KFC, and LEGO.
