Nykaa acquires 18.51% stake in beauty brand Earth Rhythm

Falguni Nayar-led Nykaa on Friday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire 18.51 per cent stake in science-focused beauty brand Earth Rhythm for Rs 41.65 crore.

With an active focus on research-based and results-oriented products, Earth Rhythm has earned its credentials as a sustainable and inclusive brand amongst Indian beauty consumers.

Nykaa's investment in Earth Rhythm reinforces the potential of the brand and addresses a growing market for products that are committed to efficacy as well as the planet, Nykaa said in a statement.

Earth Rhythm, formerly known as Soapworks India, was launched in 2015, in a humble home-based set-up by Harini Sivakumar.

"Harini's tenacious story of why she founded Earth Rhythm reflects her focus on creating a wide range of beauty products that the discerning Indian consumer is looking for. We are proud to partner with a promising early-stage start-up and help them to achieve their potential by leveraging Nykaa's expertise and ecosystem," said Anchit Nayar, CEO, e-Commerce Beauty, Nykaa.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:02 PM IST