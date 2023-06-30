Nxtplay To Give Customers Access To Over 300,000 Hours Of Content From Leading International And Regional OTT Platform | Hinduja Global Solutions Limited

NXTDIGITAL, the digital media division of technology-led customer experience company Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (HGS), have rolled out their Over The Top (OTT) service strategy with the launch of NXTPLAY, their TV and Mobile application. This will be an extension of the successful 'ONEDigital' combo service, where the digital distribution major offers linear television, wireline broadband and other services at competitive price points.

NXTPLAY offers over 300,000 hours of local and global OTT content in the customer’s favourite genres and local languages. The app, which customers can download from the Google Play Store, is available for television and mobile phones and aims to fill content gaps accessible only through OTT channels. NXTPLAY enables a consumer to discover what content to watch, where to find it, and assess reviews. Consumers can browse content by topic, genre, source, and choice of language. Consumers can also add movies to their view lists and give ratings to the shows.

Commenting on the launch, NK Rouse, COO at NXTDIGITAL said, "For us, this is a continuation of one of our business principles centred around "Partnership for Growth". We have always strived to provide our Digital Service Partners with innovative solutions for their customers. After digital TV via cable and HITS, broadband and other services like public WIFI and CCTV, adding OTT to our services portfolio was a natural progression - considering the surge in popularity of on-demand platforms in India. We’re sure our partners will be excited to engage with a wider universe of customers and build a new revenue stream through this."

Mukund Sharma, Advisor to NXTDIGITAL, said, "NXTPLAY is designed as a onestop content discovery and data platform. The smart recommendation engines for varied content, ease of payment and affordable prices are the three pillars of the service, ensuring customer delight and long-term customer engagement and retention. Our partners OTTPlay, SABOT, and PLAYFLIX bring 25+ immensely popular OTT platforms with diversified linear and non-linear streams of multigenre, niche and special interest content."