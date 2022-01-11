Nvidia acquires HPC software company Bright Computing

Graphic chip giant Nvidia has acquired Bright Computing, a leader in software for managing high performance computing systems.

Nvidia stated that it has been working with Bright as they integrated their software with "our GPUs, networking, CUDA and most recently DGX systems".

NVIDIA's partners will take Bright's software to more markets.

Bright Computing, Inc. is a developer of software for deploying and managing high-performance clusters, Kubernetes clusters, and OpenStack private clouds in on-prem data centers as well as in the public cloud.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:54 PM IST