Nuvoco Vistas Q2 results: Consolidated revenue stands at Rs 2,020 cr

Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd. (Nuvoco), a building materials company in India, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Nuvoco (including NU Vista Limited) stood at Rs 2020 crores for the quarter ended September 30, 2021; consolidated EBITDA margin at 17 percent.

Commenting on the results, Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd. said, ''In spite of the challenging market conditions in our major operating market of East, we were able to achieve volumes at par as compared to last year. Premium product share improved by 3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and will continue to be thrust area going forward."

"Our flagship Project SPRINT which is to drive synergies between Nuvoco and NU Vista has been yielding results as expected and is able to partially offset the input price hike. Double Bull launch in North and composite cement scale up have been faster than target plans. Sustainability remains core to the company with thrust on composite cement, green concrete, the ramp up of WHR output and an increase in alternate fuel usage. This quarter witnessed the commissioning of Captive Power Plant at Arasmeta.''

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 12:08 PM IST