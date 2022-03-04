Number of women fund managers marginally rise in India's asset management industry: Report

The number of women fund managers have increased marginally even though they account for only 8 per cent of the total number of fund managers in country's asset management industry, a report by Morningstar showed on Friday.

Of the 399 fund managers, the number of women fund managers stood at 32 or 8 per cent. The number of such female fund managers was 30 last year.

Interestingly, the total number of fund managers saw a healthy increase this year, up from 376 managers seen last year. Women fund managers handled assets to the tune of Rs 4.55 lakh crore, which is 12 per cent of the total mutual fund assets of Rs 38 lakh crore. Last year, this number was 13.5 per cent.

Over the years there has been a rise in the number of women fund managers in the 45-player mutual fund industry. When the Morningstar first came out with a report on women fund managers back in 2017, there were only 18 women fund managers. This increased to 24 in 2018, 29 in 2019, then reduced to 28 in 2020 and again increased to 30 in 2021 followed by 32 in 2022.

''With a meagre 8 per cent representation, women still remain drastically under-represented among the ranks of mutual fund managers. That said, the representation in percentage terms has been on the rise over the last two years albeit marginally,'' the report noted.

When it comes to performance, the report showed that of the total open-ended assets managed by women fund managers, 69 per cent of the assets under management (AUM) outperformed the peer group average on a one-year basis, 96 per cent of the AUM outperformed on a three-year basis and 69 per cent of the AUM outperformed on a five-year basis.

The 32 women fund managers were spread across 19 fund houses, with four fund houses having three or more women fund managers, four fund houses had two women fund managers while 11 fund houses had at least one woman fund manager.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 06:59 PM IST