India reports 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases, 385 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,209
Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

Number of Indian billionaires grew to 142 in 2021

The report indicates that the collective wealth of India's 100 richest people hit a record high of Rs 57.3 lakh crore in 2021.
Agencies
Oxfam report said that the wealth of billionaires increased from Rs 23.14 lakh crore to Rs 53.16 lakh crore, during the pandemic. |

The number of Indian billionaires grew from 102 to 142, while 84 per cent of households in the country suffered a decline in their income in 2021, according to Oxfam India's latest report.

The wealth of billionaires increased from Rs 23.14 lakh crore to Rs 53.16 lakh crore, during the pandemic (since March 2020, through to November 30th, 2021).

The stark wealth inequality in India is a result of an economic system rigged in favour of the super-rich over the poor and marginalised, the report said

Amitabh Behar, CEO, Oxfam India said, "The 'Inequality Kills' briefing shows how deeply unequal our economic system is and how it fuels not only inequality but poverty as well. "

The report stated that the pandemic set gender parity back from 99 years to now 135 years.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 04:55 PM IST
