Nucros Science & Taste raises $900,000 pre-Seed funding

Nucros Science & Taste has finalized a pre-seed round of funding of $900,000 by a consortium of investors including Aavejak Advisers, ID8 Ventures, Innoscale Global Foundation and Delhi Angels Network.

With this fresh round of funding, New Delhi-based Nucros aims to advance its backend operations, strengthen team structure and marketing. The hospitality company is also planning to launch its operations in Mumbai and Bangalore in the coming year along with the integration of new technologies.

Launched in 2020 by Sakshi Bakshi, a serial entrepreneur who comes from a background of healthcare and doctors. Nucros is a smart-health solutions provider which links your past, present, and future to provide a diet that helps you achieve your health goals.

The subscription-based meal plans are customized and tailor-made from person to person. These plans include management of various medical conditions such as diabetes, thyroid, digestive issues, PCOD, weight loss, and general well-being. All plans are personalized, certified by doctors, crafted by expert chefs, and delivered to one's doorstep. Nucros works on a mix of online and offline model. The consultation services are available online pan India via ecommerce website but the meal plans are currently limited to Delhi NCr region. With the funding they will soon expand their operations in Mumbai and Bangalore as well, it said in a press release.

Sakshi Bakshi, Founder and CEO of Nucros said, “Our brand has been such a hit in the Delhi market and that’s why we are planning to expand our operations in Mumbai and Bangalore too.”

Amit Mishra, Co-Founder and CEO of ID8 Ventures said, “This funding is a testament to the brand’s remarkable growth and progress. We believe that the fresh capital will allow them to achieve their goals, and further scale the business.”

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 04:41 PM IST