Nucleus Software issues 14th release edition for FinnOne Neo, GA 6.0

Nucleus Software, provider of lending and transaction banking products to global financial leaders, came out with their latest release of FinnOne Neo, GA 6.0. FinnOne Neo is Nucleus Software’s award winning retail lending product. The latest release aims at expansion of solution to cater to wider lending business segment of SME, MSME and Corporate business while continuing the momentum of retail and digital lending solution by strengthening regional, technical and API capabilities across the modules.

This release focused on following three main pillars i.e. introducing next generation Corporate lending solution on FinnOne Neo platform with 3 new line of business through Bill Discounting, Cash credit and Business Term loans; strengthening regional capabilities for ensuring a robust lending ecosystem solution by bringing in leading fintech and API integration touchpoints; and widening the lending solution footprint by introduction of Payout management solution, that facilitates management of complex and dynamic payout plans for collection agency business.

“The twice a year releases of FinnOne Neo ensure that our customers are equipped to handle any and every issue they may potentially face in their lending portfolio’, said Parag Bhise, CEO, Nucleus Software. “FinnOne Neo GA 6.0 provides an advanced technology platform to help corporate lenders drive higher efficiencies, ensure better risk management and enhance customer experience”, he adds.

This release brings in digital solution framework for corporate lending catering to complete loan lifecycle, starting from origination to servicing and collections. FinnOne Neo provides multiple lines of business in its corporate umbrella like Cash Credit, Business Loans and Bill Discounting loans. FinnOne Neo 6.0 allows business to use cash credit as a revolving limit and iss secured against company’s receivables and current assets.