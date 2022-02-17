NuCash to set India base in Gurugram, to hire 50 mid to senior-level talent

NuCash, a full-stack early-stage fintech, has announced its plan to set its India base of operations in Gurugram. The company also announced its plans to hire 50+ individuals in mid and senior level roles across departments with an immediate focus on product, engineering and tech roles.

The new hires will be geared towards accelerating the timeline for the company's app launch. Some of the key roles NuCash is hiring for are Golang Engineers, iOS Engineers, Data Engineers, Data Scientists, DevOps, QA Automation Engineers, Product Designers, Brand Designers, Data Analysts, Customer Engagement and Growth Marketer, Campus Ambassadors, Customer Success Leadership role and more. The company also hopes to reach a headcount of 200+ by the end of 2023, the company said in a press statement.

"Our vision is to be the preferred financial services partner to Millenials and GenZ, helping them understand finance like never before and have hassle-free access to otherwise cumbersome and complicated financial solutions. To drive this endeavour, we are building a team that will help accelerate action to achieve our vision," said, Ashit Joshi, CEO & Founder, NuCash.

The NuCash team already consists of ex-CXOs, domain experts, and talent from across the world who have experience building software solutions for a global market that includes but is not limited to the USA, Europe and India, it said.

The new-age fintech company has built an agile work environment and has embraced the work from anywhere model but looks forward to building a central base of operations in Gurugram. "The pandemic made the world realise that we don't, in fact, need to be co-located with coworkers on-site to do our jobs. Individuals, teams, entire workforces can perform well while being entirely distributed. So, we are open to onboarding talent from across India to augment our already globally distributed team," Joshi added.

NuCash is a super-app that covers everything from banking, lending and payments to insurance, investments and savings. Founded by Ashit Joshi, a former Vice President of Engineering at Chegg, a listed American ed-tech company, he is also the CEO at the startup.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 08:06 PM IST