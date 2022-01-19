NTPC top biomass user in India, consumes 58,000 MT: Power Ministry

NTPC has emerged as the top biomass user, having about 58,000 MT of biomass, while tendering a total of 10.7 MMT over short-term and long-term basis, the power ministry said.

The ministry said that approximately 59,000 metric tonnes (MT) of biomass has been co-fired in thermal power plants in the country, while tenders for 12 million metric tonnes (MMT) are at different stages of process for short-term & long-term duration

"The biomass co-fired in the NCR region stands at 21,000 MT and tenders floated in the region are about 5.50 MMT," the ministry added.

The ministry further stated that Haryana State Genco has been able to co-fire around 550 MT of biomass in two of its stations and floated tenders worth 11 lakh metric tonnes.

