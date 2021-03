Celebrating International Women’s Day -2021 in a unique way, senior officials at NTPC-Ramagundam presented sapling as memento to their women colleagues.

On this occasion, CGM (Ramagundam & Telangana) Sunil Kumar presented a sapling to Head of HR Vijaya Lakshmi M and wished Happy Women’s Day. In other departments, respective HODs distributed sapling to female colleagues of their department and extended Women’s Day greetings.