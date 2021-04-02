NTPC-Ramagundam bids farewell to five superannuating employees

Five employees of NTPC-Ramagundam superannuated on March 31, 2021. CGM (Ramagundam & Telangana) Sunil Kumar; Head of HR Vijaya Lakshmi M alongwith office bearers of Unions and Associations felicitated the employees on their superannuation. The superannuated employees are: Shyamraj Somshetty, Ramchandram Ch, Baig MZA, Indra Chary S and Dilip Kumar K. Earlier on the day, they planted sapling in the township to make their association with NTPC everlasting and to cherish the memory. NTPC-Ramagundam/Telangana family wishes happy post-retirement life to all the superannuating employees!