NTPC Ltd recognized by Great Place to Work among India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022

India’s largest integrated energy producer, NTPC Ltd. was bestowed with the ‘India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022 – Top 30’ recognition by the Great Place to Work Institute. This is fifth year in a row, NTPC has been bestowed with the recognition.

In the 5th edition of India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing, 132 organizations in the Manufacturing sector undertook the assessment. Based on a rigorous evaluation, Great Place to Work has identified the Top 30 organizations among India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022.

These organizations excel both on people practices that they have designed for their employees and act on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

This recognition from the Great Place to Work India mirrors NTPC’s commitment towards creating and sustaining an ideal environment for its employees, associates and partners. It is also a testimony of the maturity of the HR Policies at NTPC and the commitment of the senior management of NTPC towards achieving the holistic development and well-being of its employees and stakeholders.

To reaffirm its commitment towards diversity and inclusion, NTPC has recruited an all-Female Engineers batch recently, a pioneering move in the sector. GPTW commended NTPC for its practices and for creating a high trust culture amongst its employees.

NTPC is always looking to improve its HR practices and policies so that employee engagement levels in the company are consistently high. NTPC regularly participates in Best Employer Surveys and Benchmarking Exercises (like the CII National HR Excellence Award) to assess itself, and the participation in such exercises has revealed that people practices at NTPC are at par with the best companies in India.

It is worthwhile to mention here that NTPC Ltd had been conferred the prestigious ‘Role Model’ Award at the prestigious 11th CII National HR Excellence Award 2020-21. Importantly, this was only the second time when the award of Role Model has been conferred to any organization. Further, NTPC is the only PSU to have received this prestigious award by CII.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In 2021, NTPC was recognised as a Great Place to Work for the 15th year in a row by the Great Place to Work Institute and it was the only PSU to consistently feature in India’s Top 50 Best Workplaces.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 08:05 PM IST